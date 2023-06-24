  1. Politics
In occupied Al-Quds;

2 Zionist soldiers injured in fresh shooting operation

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Two Zionist soldiers were injured in the latest shooting operation in occupied Al-Quds, Palestinian media reported, saying that the operator of this operation was also martyred.

A Palestinian youth conducted a shooting operation against the Qalandia checkpoint in the northern occupied Al-Quds on Saturday morning, Palestinian media reported.

According to the reports two Zionists soldiers were wounded, and one of them is in critical condition.

The Zionist soldiers opened fire on this young Palestinian. He succumbed to the critical wounds he received from shots by Zionist soldiers.

Earlier on Friday, one Palestinian sustained a gunshot wound while many others suffered suffocation as the army-backed settlers tried to storm the city of Dayr Dibwan, east of the city of Ramallah.

The developments came days after a group of settlers stormed the village of Urif south of the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank. The attackers then forced their way into a local mosque and vandalized it before ripping the pages of a copy of the Holy Qur'an and throwing it into the street.

The act of desecration has prompted far-and-wide outrage across the Muslim world.

More than a dozen Palestinians have also been killed in violence staged either by the Israeli military or armed Israeli settlers so far this week.

