Amnesty Intl. urges Zionists to give vaccine to Palestinians

Amnesty International on Wednesday called on the Zionist regime to stop its occupation of Palestinian lands and to provide vaccines for Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

"Zionist Regime must not ignore its international obligations as an occupying power and must immediately ensure that the Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip are given the Covid-19 vaccine fairly and equitably."

Although some international organizations and officials have called on the Zionist regime to cease its occupation activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, some reports indicate that the regime has continued its actions in this regard.

The Zionist regime plans to build 1,406 new Zionist units in the northwest, the Applied Research Institute Jerusalem (ARIJ) announced on Wednesday.

The Haaretz newspaper also reported last month that the Zionist regime intends to put on the agenda the construction of thousands of new units in East Jerusalem before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

This is while Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are battling the deadly Coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in the country and it has claimed the lives of more than 1,500 Palestinians.

RHM/FNA13991017000288