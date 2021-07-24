Israeli forces raid Palestinians in West Bank, arrest dozen

The series of Zionist hostile actions against Palestinian citizens in the occupied territories still continues. Zionist regime’s forces attacked various parts of the West Bank, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

In the wake of widespread and massive attack of Zionist regime’s forces to the West Bank in the occupied lands, fierce clashes broke out between Palestinian citizens and Israeli forces, the report added.

The news media outlets reported that Zionists used war bullets against Palestinians.

According to the eyewitnesses, Zionist regime’s forces detained a number of Palestinian citizens during the raid on the West Bank without any charge. Some sources said that a number of released prisoners were also among those detained.

