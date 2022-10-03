Leader reacts to recent riots in Iran

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for military cadets at Imam Hassan Officer Training University on Monday morning, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that these recent riots in the country are designed by the US and the Zionist regime.

Referring to the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, the Leader said, "The incident deeply saddened us, but the reaction to this incident without investigation - coming to streets, removing other women's hijab, setting fire to mosques, hussainiyas, people's cars - was not normal.

Iran has witnessed incidents of street violence over the past few days in the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini in hospital after she was detained by police.

Despite clarification on the circumstances surrounding Amini’s death, violent protests led to attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism against public property as well as ambulances and police vehicles.

Emphasizing that these riots were planned, Ayatollah Khamenei said that if it was not the case of this young girl, they would have created another excuse to create insecurity and chaos in the country.

"I say explicitly that these riots and insecurities were designed by the US and the usurping and fake Zionist regime, and their mercenaries and some traitorous Iranians abroad helped them," the Leader noted, advising some political figures of the country to be vigilant about the foreigners' plots and plans.

