Inciting to violence, hate speech unacceptable in any society

Ali Bahreini made the remarks on Monday evening in response to a joint statement issued by a group of countries in the general discussion of Article 8 of the 51st meeting of the Human Rights Council.

Turning to the death of Ms. Mahsa Amini, he said that senior and high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran including Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the President in the early moment of the incident issued the order of investigating the details of this tragic incident with utmost urgency and precision.

President Raeisi personally held a telephone talk with her family and expressed his deep condolences and assured that a serious, transparent and thorough investigation will be conducted into the case, he said, adding that a series of drastic measures have been taken in this regard, including the establishment of investigative mechanisms which is running under the supervision of the government and the judiciary.

The findings of the ongoing investigation will soon be released with full transparency, Bahreini emphasized.

Based on the several principles of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the government is duty bound to support the right to freedom of expression and peaceful gatherings. However, as it was emphasized by President Raeisi, violence and disorder disturb the security and well-being of people and also violate the rights of the nation, Iran’s envoy to Geneva underlined.

He went on to say that the dual and selective approach and dissemination of false, fake and misleading information is one of the serious threats to the promotion of human rights.

Incitement to violence, hate speech, public disorder and terrorism are not accepted in any society, he reiterated.

MA/5602019