Canada slaps new sanctions on Iran after backing riots

In a coordinated move following the other western countries, Canada which is the closest US ally said it imposes sanctions over the Iranian government's crackdown on the riots that were premeditated by the Western countries themselves.

In a statement shared on Twitter Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said that the measures were in response to the alleged crackdown on the protests that were instigated by western powers in some Iranian cities after the death of a young Iranian lady, whose cause of death is still under investigation.

The new sanctions announced Monday target nine entities and 25 individuals, including senior Iranian officials and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The news came after Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic were said to have submitted proposals for new European Union sanctions against Iran for alleged suppressing protests, western media reported on Monday.

In the first reaction to the foreign-sponsored riots in Iran, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said earlier today that the riots are premeditated by the United States and the Zionist Israeli regime after the failure of the sanctions and other hostile actions against the Islamic Republic.

The Leader thanked the Iranian security forces for proper handling of the situation as well as for defending the nation's rights and properties. He also expressed his grief over the death of the young Iranian lady whose cause of death is still being investigated.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that the western-instigated "protests and instability were planned by the United States and the Israeli regime, their cohorts and some treacherous Iranians abroad helped them in the matter."

MNA