Armed forces must prepare to face enemy's hybrid threats

Today, the country is facing combined threats of enemy in various fields, therfore the Armed Forces must prepare themselves for such a case and confrontation, General Mohammad Bagheri said at the 13rd edition of “Malek Ashtar” Festival which was held at the venue of the Headquarters in Tehran on Saturday.

Turning to the special emphasis of Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the promotion of combat capability of Armed Forces of the country, he added that the Armed Forces of the country held two ceremonies in the recent days with the participation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

General Bagheri seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the unflinching efforts of police staff and forces who undertaken the great responsibility that is promoting peace and security throughout the country with all their might.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Bagheri pointed to the recent riots and the troubles in the country and added that enemies of the country premeditates a large sedition and conspiracy against the Islamic Revolution of Iran under a small excuse in order to prevent the progress of the country but the noble nation of Islamic Iran once again foiled the their conspiracies with their support for the Islamic Establishment.

MA/5604382