Top Iranian officials meet to declare support for businesses

The heads of the executive, judicial and legislative branches of the Iranian government President Ebrahim Raeisi, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i and Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf, respectively held a meeting on Saturday evening at the presidential compound.

Referring to the growing trend of the country's economy, three top officials emphasized the need to strengthen order and peace in all sectors, especially the business environment and production centers with the support of economic activists.

They also pointed out that today the enemy is trying to disrupt the activities of scientific and research centers and the production and service environment and stop the progress of the country, and therefore stated that it is the duty of all institutions and organizations to cooperate and interact to implement the policies and plans of the government and to thwart the enemies' plots.

The three top authorities usually meet on Saturdays tod discuss coordinating efforts.

