Leader attends graduation ceremony of military cadets

The joint graduation ceremony of the students of officer universities of the armed forces was held on Monday morning with the presence of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at Imam Hassan Officer Training University.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Iran's Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iran Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi also atteneded the ceremony.

