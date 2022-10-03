  1. Iran
Oct 3, 2022, 12:11 PM

Leader attends graduation ceremony of military cadets

Leader attends graduation ceremony of military cadets

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended a graduation ceremony for military cadets at Imam Hassan Officer Training University on Monday.

The joint graduation ceremony of the students of officer universities of the armed forces was held on Monday morning with the presence of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at Imam Hassan Officer Training University.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Iran's Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iran Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi also atteneded the ceremony.

RHM/5601465

News Code 192046
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192046/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News