EU states brace for new sanctions on Iran over riots

Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic have submitted proposals for new European Union sanctions against Iran for alleged suppressing protests, Spiegel magazine reported on Monday, citing sources, according to Reuters.



The proposed sanctions target 16 people, organizations and institutions primarily responsible for the clampdown on the protests (foreign-planned riots) that started after the death of a young Iranian lady, Spiegel added.

The report added that those proposing the sanctions are aiming for the EU foreign ministers to decide on them at their meeting on October 17, with no resistance expected from the members of the bloc.

The report comes after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in meddlesome remarks condemned the Iranian government for the clampdown on the US and Western countries-planned riots in Iran.

The Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said earlier today that the riots are premeditated by the United States and the Zionist Israeli regime after the failure of the sanctions and other hostile actions against the Islamic Republic.

The Leader thanked the Iranian security forces for proper handling of the situation as well as for defending the nation's rights and properties. He also expressed his grief over the death of the young Iranian lady whose cause of death is still under investigation.

MNA