Gen,. Bagheri hails security forces role in thwarting plots

In a message to the commander of the Law Enforcement or Iran's Police Brigadier General Hossein Ashtar, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri congratulated the anniversary of the country's police day.

In his message, Gen. Bagheri said that high-level security in the country is achieved through the efforts of defenders of the security of the country (Law Enforcement or the police).

He said that the recent riots in the country were premeditated and planned by the enemies of the country from outside with the cooperation of some fooled Iranians as well as some anti-revolution terrorist groups but the country's security forces could foil their plots successfully.

