Iran to firmly stand against any pressure, extortion: FM spox

Nasser Kan’ani made the comment in his weekly press briefing on Monday among reporters and expounded on the latest development regarding the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He congratulated the auspicious occasion of Unity Week, which marks the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S) and stated that Unity Week is the week of brotherhood, kindness and compassion as well as focusing on the common principles between Islamic Ummah from all tendencies.

The Holy Prophet of Islam is the highest peak of human dignity and values, he said, adding that the Unity Week is a good opportunity for the Islamic Ummah to emphasize commonalities and avoid differences of opinion.

Iran to firmly stand against any pressure, extortion

The Islamic Republic of Iran will firmly stand against any attempts of JCPOA parties including the Western countries and the United States for the imposition of new sanctions and pressure in order to gain concession and blackmail as well as any restricting move against the Iranian people and government decisively, he emphasized.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman pointed to the negotiations on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and added that the approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran still is to adhere to the path of negotiations in order to achieve a stable agreement that guarantees the fundamental interests the noble people of the country.

He then pointed to the recent phone talk held between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and said that Iran’s compliance with the stable and lasting agreement is solid as Iran still abides by the negotiations process.

Iran criticizes double-standard EU countries on issue of human rights

In response to a question about the unconventional stance of European countries regarding the recent unrest in Iran and attack on the Iranian Embassy in Denmark and the move taken by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he added that unfortunately, we are witnessing the double-standard and dual behavior of these countries in the issue of human rights. It is very interesting that these countries, as claimants of human rights, talk about their opposition to violence at the same time and at the same time, they advise the Iranian government to exercise restraint against those who disturbed public security and avoid violent actions.

Iran has repeatedly said that it listens to protests and criticism and believes in dialogue and will listen to the demands of its people precisely but Iran, as protector of the security of its citizens, cannot stand idly in the face of chaos and disorder, Kan’ani underlined.

Iran emphasizes on release of its blocked assets in S Korea

Kan’ani then pointed to the release of Iranian assets in South Korea and other countries and said that Islamic Republic of Iran stressed the necessity of releasing its assets in this country.

Although some part of the Iranian blocked assets has been released, it is hoped that the country would witness the complete release of its assets in other countries, he added.

Iran is pursuing detained diplomat case in Belgium

In response to a question on the Iranian diplomat “Asadollah Asadi” detained in Belgium, Kan’ani said that Foreign Ministry’s officials are making their utmost efforts to release and return him to the country.

Iran has made all its efforts in the legal, political and consular fields and it is hoped that his release will be made in the shortest time possible, Foreign Ministry Spokesman added.

Iran pounds terrorist positions in N Iraq’s Kurdistan region

Regarding the IRGC’s attack on the terrorist positions in northern Iraqi Kurdistan region, he pointed out that Iran will not shy away from securing its interests, adding that Iran’s pounding of armed terrorists bases in northern Iraqi Kurdistan region has earlier been announced to officials of Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Intl. borders in the region must be respected

Turning to the recent developments in South Caucasus, he said that Islamic Republic of Iran believes that any development at the geo-politics and international borders of the region must be fully respected.

Iran will certainly support the peaceful settlements of the two countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing that negotiations is the best diplomacy to iron out the differences.

Referring to the claims that European nationals and citizens or nationals with dual citizenship may face detention in Iran , he said that any citizen who has dual citizenship is an Iranian citizen and will be treated according to Iranian laws and rules.

Iranian drones not used in Ukraine war

In response to a question on the use of Iranian drones in Ukraine war and/or if Ukrainian government has submitted any document to Iran in this regard, Kan’ani stated that Iran’s stance in this respect is completely clear and Iran is against war not only in Ukraine but also in any other parts of the world.

