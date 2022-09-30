Iran embassy condemns Kabul blast

The Iran’s Embassy in Kabul in a tweet on Friday wrote, “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the brutal and terrorist incident occurred in the west of Kabul, which led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of innocent people, especially Afghan schoolboys and girls, and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the survivors of this incident.”

New sources on Friday morning reported that 20 people were killed and 35 other were injured following the suicide bombing in West Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

According to this report, after the explosion, gunshots were heard in this educational center.

The spokesperson for Kabul Police Khalid Zadran said that, according to the preliminary statistics, at least 19 people were killed on Friday’s attack in the Kaj Education Center and 27 others were injured.

Students were taking a practice university entrance exam at 7:30 a.m., local time (11 p.m. ET) when the blast first took place, Kabul Police Spokesman Khalid Zadran told CNN.

Last Friday, four people were killed following an explosion in a mosque in Afghanistan capital of Kabul. The explosion occurred at Wazir Akber khan Mosque.

MA/FNA14010708000155