In a message on Tuesday, Kan'ani expressed sympathy with the families of the victims, the people and the government of Russia.

A gunman has opened fire in a school in central Russia, killing at least 17 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead.

The shooting took place on Monday in School No 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960km (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

