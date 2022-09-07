Tehran condemns terrorist attack in N Burkina Faso

Kan’ani also expressed his sympathy with the government and people of Burkina Faso and the survivors of this terrorist attack.

At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 wounded when a convoy carrying supplies in Burkina Faso struck an improvised explosive device, the governor of the Sahel region told media.

Monday’s incident took place as the military-led convoy was supplying towns in the restive north on a road between Bourzanga to Djibo, according to a statement by Sahel region governor Rodolphe Sorgo, The Guardian reported.

