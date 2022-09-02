  1. Politics
Sep 2, 2022, 9:03 PM

Iran condemns mosque blast in Herat

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Iran has strongly condemned a terrorist attack at a mosque in Afghanistan’s Herat that claimed the lives of 18 civilians.

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kana’ani condemned the attack against worshippers at Guzargah Mosque.

Expressing concern over continued terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, Kana’ani said, “The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by Afghanistan and its oppressed people in the fight against the evil phenomenon of extremism, violence, and terrorism.”

Offering condolences to the bereaved, he wished speedy recovery for the injured.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack, which targeted a high-profile pro-Taliban cleric Mujib Rahman Ansari.

According to Herat’s police spokesperson Mahmood Rasoli, “Ansari, with some of his guards and civilians, have been killed on their way toward the mosque.”

