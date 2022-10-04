A number of Kabul blast victims transferred to Iran

The eyes, ears, abdomen, and other vital organs of the victims have got serious injuries that could not be treated in Kabul.

In recent days, Tehran, which has always stood by the people of Afghanistan, has dispatched a shipment of humanitarian aid to treat people in the neighboring country of Afghanistan.

Earlier on Monday, the Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its solidarity with the bereaved families and will stand with the Afghan people based on Islamic and humanitarian principles and cultural commonalities.

News sources on Friday morning reported that at least 35 people were martyred and 40 people were injured in a suicide blast in the west of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

The number of those killed in a blast has grown to 53, with 100 more people injured.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan on Monday announced that the death toll from the suicide bomb attack has risen to at least 43.

In recent months, a number of explosions, armed attacks, and mass shootings were reported in a number of Afghan provinces, including the area around the country’s capital, in which both Taliban supporters and civilians were killed. The ISIL claimed responsibility for most of the incidents.

RHM/