11 schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the strike, according to his office, which said at least 13 people died, including 11 students.

"At least 15 children from the same school are still missing," UNICEF said in a statement issued Monday, calling for their immediate safe release.

Guterres, who on Tuesday was hosting world leaders at the UN General Assembly, "strongly condemns the attacks by Myanmar armed forces on a school in Let Yet Kone" and offered his condolences to victims' families, his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

Such attacks on schools in contravention of international humanitarian law constitute "grave violations against children in times of armed conflict strongly condemned by the Security Council," the Guterres spokesman said, calling for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

