Explosion reported near high school in Kabul (+VIDEO)

The explosion occurred near Mawlana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi High School in the 11th district of Kabul.

According to the reports, the explosion was caused by a magnetic mine.

The spokesman of the Kabul police said that no one was injured in the explosion.

New sources on Friday morning reported that 30 people were killed and dozen others were injured following the suicide bombing in West Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

According to this report, after the explosion, gunshots were heard in this educational center.

The spokesperson for Kabul Police Khalid Zadran said that, according to the preliminary statistics, at least 19 people were killed on Friday’s attack in the Kaj Education Center and 27 others were injured.

Students were taking a practice university entrance exam at 7:30 a.m., local time (11 p.m. ET) when the blast first took place, Kabul Police Spokesman Khalid Zadran told CNN.

