Iran to offer Lebanon 600,000 tons of fuel: report

Sources told Al-Manar on Tuesday that Iranian officials told the Lebanese technical delegation that Tehran will offer Lebanon 600,000 tonnes of fuel over five months, with 120,000 tonnes every month.

The delegation will provide the Lebanese Government with a draft of the deal offered by the Islamic Republic, the sources added, noting that the deal then will be officially signed between the two sides.

According to Al-Manar TV English website, also on Tuesday, the Iranian Ambassador in Lebanon Mojtaba Amano said ‘good news’ will be announced soon regarding the fuel deal.

“Good news will be announced soon regarding the deal between the Lebanese Ministry of Energy’s delegation and Iranian officials on the Iranian fuel and energy cooperation,” Amano tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, sources in sources the Iranian embassy in Beirut told Al-Manar that the fuel ships will set off from Tehran towards Lebanon in around two weeks.

A technical delegation representing the Lebanese Ministry of Energy head to Iran on the weekend to negotiate acquiring free fuel to ease the power outages crisis in the country.

MNA/PR