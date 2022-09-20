  1. Economy
Sep 20, 2022, 4:30 PM

Iran to offer Lebanon 600,000 tons of fuel: report

Iran to offer Lebanon 600,000 tons of fuel: report

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Local media in Lebanon reported on Tuesday that Iran has informed the Lebanese delegation visiting Tehran that the Islamic Republic is ready to provide Lebanon with 600,000 tonnes of fuel.

Sources told Al-Manar on Tuesday that Iranian officials told the Lebanese technical delegation that Tehran will offer Lebanon 600,000 tonnes of fuel over five months, with 120,000 tonnes every month.

The delegation will provide the Lebanese Government with a draft of the deal offered by the Islamic Republic, the sources added, noting that the deal then will be officially signed between the two sides.

According to Al-Manar TV English website, also on Tuesday, the Iranian Ambassador in Lebanon Mojtaba Amano said ‘good news’ will be announced soon regarding the fuel deal.

“Good news will be announced soon regarding the deal between the Lebanese Ministry of Energy’s delegation and Iranian officials on the Iranian fuel and energy cooperation,” Amano tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, sources in sources the Iranian embassy in Beirut told Al-Manar that the fuel ships will set off from Tehran towards Lebanon in around two weeks.

A technical delegation representing the Lebanese Ministry of Energy head to Iran on the weekend to negotiate acquiring free fuel to ease the power outages crisis in the country.

MNA/PR

News Code 191655
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191655/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News