Iran stands above 115 countries in UN human development index

According to the latest report on the human development index issued by the UNDP, Iran has stood in a better position in comparison to 115 other states.

The report, which contains information related to HDI in 191 countries, reveals that Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland are at the top of the list.

Iran has ranked 76th higher than 115 states in the world, the report adds.

The position of the Islamic Republic has improved from 77 in 2020 to 76 in 2021.

The human development index in Iran is better than in countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, Ukraine, Jordan, Lebanon, Algeria, Egypt, Cuba, and Iraq.

We are living in uncertain times. The Covid-19 pandemic, now in its third year, continues to spin off new variants, the report noted.

The war in Ukraine reverberates throughout the world, causing immense human suffering, including a cost-of-living crisis. Climate and ecological disasters threaten the world daily, it further noted.

