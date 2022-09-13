  1. Politics
Zionist regime holding military drill in Haifa Bay

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – In fear of the recent warnings of Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Zionist regime's army announced the holding of a military exercise from Haifa Bay to the border area of ​​occupied Palestine with Lebanon.

According to Arabic RT, the Zionist army announced that its forces would hold a military exercise in Haifa Bay on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Zionist army said the military drills will begin on Tuesday morning in the Lebanese border area and will end in the evening of the same day.

Earlier on September 4, the Zionist army announced the start of a three-day military exercise near the Lebanese border.

Holding this military exercise comes as the tension between Lebanese Hezbollah and the Tel Aviv regime has intensified over the Zionist regime's attempt to exploit the Karish gas field in the Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier on August 29, the Lebanese Resistance released a video, warning that it completely monitors the Zionist regime's vessels which are stationed on the border of Lebanon and Occupied Palestine for gas extraction.

The Zionist regime was planning on extracting gas from the Karish field but due to the fear of Hezbollah's warnings, the regime postponed the action.

Hezbollah Resistance Movement Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in early August said that Hezbollah does not rule out going to war with Israel over the regime’s attempts at impinging on Lebanon’s natural resources.

Nasrallah made the remarks on Sunday night amid a maritime dispute that escalated in early July after the Israeli regime moved vessels into the Karish Gas Field, which lies in Lebanon’s territorial waters.

