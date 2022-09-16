  1. Politics
Sep 16, 2022, 3:20 PM

Cleric:

Iraq nation in glorious position for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims

Iraq nation in glorious position for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Well-deserved hosting of Imam Hussein's pilgrims has placed the nation and the government of Iraq in a glorious position, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Abutorabifard said.

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayer at the campus of the University of Tehran, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Abutorabifard spoke about Arbaeen ceremonies, saying that Arbaeen is a symbol of expressing the love of lovers of justice and humanity to Imam Hussein (AS).

The cleric went on to say that the well-deserved hosting of Imam Hussein's pilgrims has placed the nation and the government of Iraq in a glorious position.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abutorabifard spoke about the influence of Arbaeen ceremonies and the Ashura uprising in continuation of the notion of Resistance in Islamic countries like Palestine, Yemen, and Lebanon.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization unit (PMU) has been inspired by Ashura's teachings, he added.

RHM/5591058

News Code 191493
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191493/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News