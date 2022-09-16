Iraq nation in glorious position for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayer at the campus of the University of Tehran, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Abutorabifard spoke about Arbaeen ceremonies, saying that Arbaeen is a symbol of expressing the love of lovers of justice and humanity to Imam Hussein (AS).

The cleric went on to say that the well-deserved hosting of Imam Hussein's pilgrims has placed the nation and the government of Iraq in a glorious position.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abutorabifard spoke about the influence of Arbaeen ceremonies and the Ashura uprising in continuation of the notion of Resistance in Islamic countries like Palestine, Yemen, and Lebanon.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization unit (PMU) has been inspired by Ashura's teachings, he added.

