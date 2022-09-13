Sanctions waiver of humanitarian goods ‘big, sheer lie’

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in Geneva on Tuesday evening at the 51st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

He also met and held talks with the ambassadors and representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Gharibabadi considered sanctions as a clear example of a crime against humanity and stated that unilateral, secondary and extra-territorial sanctions are against the United Nations Charter and the international law.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s Deputy Judiciary for the International Affairs referred to the report of the UN Special Rapporteur on the unilateral coercive measures during to her visit to Iran in May and called on all member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to oppose unilateral sanctions and express their official positions in the Human Rights Council meeting.

Turning to the efforts of the UN Special Rapporteur in raising public awareness on the destructive effects of unilateral sanctions, Gharibabadi stated that many countries and companies refrain from cooperating with Iran, especially in the field of providing humanitarian items, under the pretext of being punished by the US.

In this meeting, the representatives of several countries including Afghanistan, Lebanon, Gambia and Turkey condemned the unilateral coercive measures and emphasized the need for a collective effort to counter such unilateral coercive moves.

