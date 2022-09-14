Armed people hold bank staff hostage in Beirut (+VIDEO)

Only a month after the Lebanese media reported about hostage-taking in one of the banks in Beirut, the sources once again reported that people took hostages in another bank in the country's capital.

According to the Lebanese media, a number of armed people suddenly entered a bank in Beirut and took several employees of the bank hostage, and demanded money.

A number of these people, carrying colt and gasoline, have threatened to set themselves and bank employees on fire if they do not receive their money.

Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, 42, entered the Federal Bank of Lebanon branch in Beirut's Hamra district last month and threatened employees with a firearm, agreeing to leave only after the bank pledged to give him $35,000 out of a total of his more than $200,000 deposit.

