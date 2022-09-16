Zionists will always threaten international peace, security

"40 years have passed since the three-day heinous and unimaginable massacre of Palestinian refugees in Sabra and Shatila camps in the south of Beirut by the Zionist regime and its accomplices," Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his Instagram account on the occasion of the anniversary of the Sabra and Shatila massacre.

"That was not the first crime of this fake regime, nor the last. The foundation of the Zionist apartheid regime is based on aggression, crime and flagrant violations of international laws and human rights and will always threaten international peace and security," the Iranian diplomat added.

Sabra and Shatila camps were two of the total 12 camps for Palestinian refugees in southern Lebanon.

The Sabra and Shatila massacre was the killing of between 460 and 3,500 civilians, mostly Palestinians and Lebanese Shiites, by the Zionist regime on September 16-18, 1982.

