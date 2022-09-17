Nasrallah hails Hamas decision to restore ties with Syria

Hezbollah ceremony on Arbaeen was held in Baalbeck on Saturday morning on Arbaeen day and the Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah addressed the participants at the end of the mourning ceremony.

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah praiseed mourners who took part on Arbaeen ceremony and marches in Bekaa.

"Sayyed Zeinab (AS), Imam Ali Zein Albidine didn’t lose faith or hope despite all forms of pain sustained after being held captives by Yazid’s forces" he said.

According to Hezbollah chief, " Arbaeen in Karbala this year is considered the greatest gathering in the world as the number of pilgrims who are in the holy city reaches 20 million."

"20 million pilgrims means 20 million hearts which adore Imam Hussein (AS)."

He went on to point to "Sabra" and "Shatila" massacre by the Lebanese forces under orders from the Israeli regime as one of the most heinous massacres committed during the Arab-Israeli struggle.

Nasrallah addressed those who say “our Lebanon is different from yours” saying "Sabra and Shatila Massacre is some of your culture, thank God we are not alike."

Later, he referred to the Palestine issue and said, " Majority of Palestinian people believe that the course of negotiations is futile and that the only option is the resistance."

He pointed out that "Hamas decision to restore Syria ties is a respected stance."

He further said that Syria has always been the rock to Palestine and Al-Quds.

"Extracting oil and gas is Lebanon’s only opportunity to cope with the economic crisis in the country," Hezbollah chief said later in his speech in reference to Israeli regime's attempt to extract gas from the Karish field in the Meditranean.

"Hezbollah has sent ‘Israel’ a warning message behind the scenes," he further underscored.

He added that "Our missiles are aimed at Karish field."

Elsewhere, he said "In the latest weeks we have been calm in order to give an opportunity to the negotiations."

He also pointed out that Iran has promised to help Lebanon during the energy crisis.

"Our brothers in the Islamic Republic of Iran have promised to help Lebanon, and a delegation from the Ministry of Energy will soon go to Tehran to discuss Iran's assistance issue."

‘Israel’ knows very well that the Resistance is serious in its warnings," according to the Hezbollah chief.

"The latest resolution on UNIFIL violates Lebanon’s sovereignty," he said.

At the end of his speech, Nasrallah called for reaching a deal on electing a new president.

MNA