Israel’s Gantz reiterates baseless accusations against Iran

In a speech on Monday evening, Minister of War of the Zionist regime ignored the main role of Israel in disrupting the security and stability of the region with aggression against the Palestinians and continuous attacks on Syria and Lebanon.

Repeating his bragging against Iran for several times, Gantz added that if an agreement is inked, it must guarantee that Iran would not have access to nuclear weapon.

Zionist regime is not like other parties in the region and will not wait for the US and will defend itself, he continued.

Moreover, Israeli authorities have tried many times to have a negative impact on the Vienna talks and the agreement to revive Iran's nuclear deal, aka known as JCPOA, in any way possible, including making false accusations against Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

