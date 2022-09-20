  1. Economy
Iran fuel ships to navigate towards Lebanon in 2 weeks

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – According to some sources in the Iranian embassy in Beirut, the fuel ships will set off from Tehran towards the Lebanese ports in around two weeks.

Lebanon's Al-Manar news network quoted the sources as saying that the Lebanese delegation discussing with the Iranian officials the sending of the fuel ships has been in Tehran since Saturday.

The discussions with the Iranians, according to the same sources, tackled three main issues: fuel sending, repair of power plants, and construction of new power plants.

Earlier, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah had offered the Lebanese authorities Iranian assistance in sending fuel to Lebanon based on the strategic relationship between the Resistance and the Islamic Republic.

