Sep 21, 2022, 5:30 PM

Yemenis hold massive rallies to mark 21 Sep. revolution

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – People of Yemen held huge ralliers in Sa'dah province on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the 21 September revolution.

The participants also chanted slogans in support of the revolution and freedom of their country.

Several speeches were also delivered by the Yemeni social and political figures during the ceremony during which the armed forces of Yemen and their achievements were praised.

Yemenis also emphasized the need for confronting the American-Saudi aggression against Yemen until victory is fully achieved.

In 2014, the people of Yemen led a popular uprising against the Saudi-backed unpopular regime of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

As protests gripped the country, the Ansarallah resistance movement on September 21 took control of the capital Sana’a following a rapid advance south from their northern stronghold of Sa'ada.

