Saudi-led coalition violates ceasefire in Yemen 172 times

The Saudi aggressor coalition violated the UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen by launching reconnaissance flights over the provinces of Ma’rib, Ta’iz, Al Jawf, Saada, Al Hudaydah, Dhale, Al-Bayda, Al Hajjah and border operations, Almasirah reported.

According to this report, Saudi-led coalition forces targeted the positions of the army forces and popular committees as well as the houses of Yemeni citizens in the provinces of Al Hudaydah, Ta’iz, Ma’rib, Hajjah, Saada, Jizan, Dhale and Najran with heavy artillery, rocket and mortar attacks.

Armed reconnaissance drones of the Saudi aggressor coalition targeted areas in "Heys" city located in Al Hudaydah province and areas in Dhaleh Governorate.

This is while the UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced the agreement of Yemeni parties to extend the ceasefire for the next two months.

The extension of the Yemeni ceasefire includes the commitments of the parties to negotiate in order to reach a broader agreement, he added.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 25, 2015.

MA/IRN84897707