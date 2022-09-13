Iran’s Raeisi, Russia’s Putin to meet in Samarkand SCO Summit

Dmitry Peskov the Spokesman of the Russian Presidential Office (Kremlin) in a news conference announced the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand.

Peskov also said that Russian President Putin will meet and hold talks with his Uzbek counterpart on Thursday.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the renewd tensions between Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Armenia and stated that Council of the Collective Security Treaty (CST) will discuss the situation of the border between the two countries.

This is while that Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari pointed to Wednesday’s visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Uzbekistan to attend the 22nd Summit of heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and added that Iran’s official membership at SCO will be determined in Samarkand meeting.

In addition to attending SCO’s Summit meeting, President Raeisi will hold a high-profile meeting with his Uzbek counterpart to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests, he said, adding that the two countries of Iran and Uzbekistan have so far established amicable and friendly relations in a way that about 18 to 23 cooperation documents in the fields of energy, etc. are ready to be signed between senior officials of the two countries.

MA/5589243