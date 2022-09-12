Raeisi to visit Samarkand for mutual talks, SCO summit

Heading a high-ranking delegation of political and economic officials, President Raeisi will leave for Samarkand on Wednesday for an official bilateral meeting and also participate in the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

His visit to Samarkand will take place at the official invitation of his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During his visit, the president is slated to hold a private meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the officials of the two countries will sign several cooperation documents in the presence of the presidents.

Raeisi will also deliver a speech at the SCO summit, which will be held on Thursday and Friday in Samarkand, as well as discuss with the leaders of the participating countries.

ZZ/