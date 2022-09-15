Iran not to wait for JCPOA talks results, US return to deal

The spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kan'ani said that "Iran has acted dynamically, intelligently and balanced in materializing the strategic goals of its foreign policy and expanding its foreign relations, and despite adhering to the negotiation process, it will not wait for the JCPOA and the return of the United States to its JCPOA commitments."

Kan'ani made the comments in a post on his Twitter account after signing of the arrangements of Iranian permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Thursday.

The President's visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart for an official bilateral meeting and participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the signing of the memorandum of arrangements for Iran's permanent membership is another important and lasting development in line with strengthening [Raeisi administration's] neighborhood policy, collectiveness and regional integration and deepening multilateralism.

MNA/FNA14010624000163