President Raeisi to attend SCO summit in Uzbekistan

The leaders of 15 countries will participate in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on September 15-16 in Samarkand city in Uzbekistan, Sherzod Asadov, the spokesman of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan announced.

In addition to Uzbekistan President Shaukat Mirziyoyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov Emomali Rahmon President of Tajikistan will be present as the main members, Asadov said.

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh will also participate in this summit as observer members, he underlined.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will also attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, he added.

