Iran TRACECA presidency opportunity for regional transit boom

Speaking on the sidelines of the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee of TRACECA, Head of the International Affairs Department of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Amin Tarfa’ stated that Iran, by accepting the yearlong presidency of TRACECA, has gained the opportunity to develop transit and strengthen regional transportation infrastructure.

Iran witnessed the organizing of the 17th TRACECA summit, consisting of 14 members from Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, Turkey, Iran, and Central Asia, he said, adding that member states of the TRACECA corridor connect Asia to Europe and vice versa through their transportation network.

The presence of TRACECA members in Iran is an opportunity to create new developments and initiatives together, he added.

Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) is an international transport program involving the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasus, and Central Asian regions. The program aims to strengthen economic relations, trade, and transport in the regions of the Black Sea basin, South Caucasus, and Central Asia.

