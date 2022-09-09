Iran, Uzbekistan FMs discuss ties, SCO meeting

Amir-Abdollahian announced the readiness of Iran's foreign ministry to help for the successful holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Referring to the participation of the Iranian President at the SCO summit which is slated to be held in Samarkand, the top Iranian diplomat stated that President Raeisi's visit to Uzbekistan will be a turning point in the bilateral relations between Iran and Uzbekistan.

Vladimir Norov, for his part, welcomed the presence of President Raeisi at the SCO summit and said that focusing on the importance and capacity of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a new member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is one of the most important topics on the agenda of the Samarkand meeting.

The top Uzbek top diplomat also presented a report on the preparations made for the visit of President Raeisi to Uzbekistan and considered the plan of signing a number of bilateral documents during this trip as a basis for further improving the relations between the two countries of Iran and Uzbekistan.

