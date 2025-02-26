Iran enemies have yet to receive ‘serious’ blows: IRGC chief

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has lauded the defense and military capabilities of the country, underlining that Iran’s enemies have yet to receive “serious” blows notwithstanding a number of retaliatory strikes and operations over the past year.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Wednesday as he addressed IRGC units and Basij volunteer forces partaking in the joint drills, codenamed Payambar-e-A’azam (The Great Prophet) 19, in Markazi Province.

Salami said Iran's real power can shake the world, adding that the enemies should beware the country’s blows as in Operation True Promise 1 and 2, which were carried out against the Israeli-occupied territories last year.

“Iran is a single and powerful soul and can shake the world. Iran is great and the enemies have not yet received serious blows from Iran, and everything they have seen so far in the True Promise operations has been only a warning and a prototype,” the IRGC chief said.

“If the enemies do not learn a lesson from the [Islamic Republic’s] history of 46 years and continue their wickedness, they should expect the humiliation and ignominy that they have ... experienced in the past 46 years; [as] the Islamic Republic of Iran is moving forward.”

powerful, Salami said the Islamic Republic adheres to a school of thought that cannot be taken away by the enemies and such concepts as struggle, independence and, freedom are among its all-time ideals.

“The United States and Israel hatched plots to politically isolate the Iranian people and attempted to shake the hearts of the nations, especially Iran, with strict psychological operations, but they failed in every situation they created,” the IRGC chief said.

Salami also emphasized that Washington and Tel Aviv failed to defeat the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian resistance in the besieged territory.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles toward the Zionist entity’s military and intelligence and spying bases in retaliatory attacks in July and October last year.

The operations came in support of Palestinians in Gaza and in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’s chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

