Several killed in Sudan military plane crash (+VIDEO)

In a statement released late Tuesday, the Sudanese army, at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, said the plane crashed during takeoff from an air base, killing and injuring both military personnel and civilians.

"The injured have been taken to hospital, and firefighting teams managed to contain the blaze at the crash site," the statement added.

A military source had earlier told AFP that a technical malfunction was behind the crash of the Antonov aircraft.

The crash took place near Wadi Seidna air base — one of the army's largest military hubs in Omdurman, part of greater Khartoum.

The Karari Resistance Committee, part of a network of volunteers coordinating aid across Sudan, reported that 10 bodies and several injured people were brought to Al-Nao hospital in Omdurman.

MP/