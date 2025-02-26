Hamas issues statement on Israeli incursion into Syria

In its statement, the Palestinian Hamas movement said that on Wednesday its strongly condemns "the criminal Israeli aggression on Syrian territory, as well as the occupation's ground incursion into the countryside of Daraa and Quneitra," Al Mayadeen reported.

Hamas considered this aggression a "blatant assault on Syrian sovereignty and a continuation of the policy of arrogance pursued by the occupation entity against Arab countries."

According to Press TV, earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes on military targets across southern Syria, attacking areas outside the capital Damascus and the southern province of Dera’a after a call by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for “demilitarization” of the region.

Israeli minister for military affairs Israel Katz confirmed the assaults, which hit military installations in the town of Kiswah, south of Damascus, as well as some sites in Dera’a.

Israeli paper Yedioth Ahronoth also alleged that Tel Aviv had begun implementing a scheme aimed at “entering southern Syria and controlling” it.

The developments came after Netanyahu pressed for “complete demilitarization” of southern Syria, including the provinces of Quneitra, Dara’a, and Sweida.

MNA