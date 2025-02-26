Tehran hosts 17th intergovernmental cmt. meeting of TRACECA

Head of the International Affairs Department of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Amin Taraffo’ stated that a preliminary meeting of TRACECA national secretaries was held on February 25 to review and finalize documents for decision-making at the main session the following day.

The official emphasized the significance of the event for Iran, noting that the meeting provides an opportunity to advance regional initiatives within the 14-member commission.

He added that Iran aims to leverage the platform to enhance transit cooperation and boost regional trade, Tehran Times reported.

TRACECA is an international transport program involving the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasus, and Central Asian regions.

The program aims is to strengthen economic relations, trade, and transport in the regions of the Black Sea basin, South Caucasus, and Central Asia.

It has a permanent Secretariat, originally financed by the European Commission, in Baku, Azerbaijan, and a regional office in Odesa, Ukraine. Since 2009, the organization has been entirely financed by member countries.

TRACECA was established in May 1993 in Brussels, upon the signing of a Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the development of transport initiatives (including the establishment and development of a road corridor) between the EU member states, Eastern European, Caucasus , and Central Asian countries. The program supports the political and economic independence of former Soviet Union republics by enhancing their access to European and global markets through road, rail, and sea.

The objectives of TRACECA were underlined by the Baku Initiative of 2004, followed by a further ministerial conference in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 2006.

TRACECA has five working groups: maritime transport, aviation, road and rail, transport security, and transport infrastructure.

In July 2023, it was announced for TRACECA to join the eTIR international system.

MNA