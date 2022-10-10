Deputy FM stresses removing barriers to Iran-Poland coop.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari made the comments in a meeting with Poland's Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Paweł Jabłoński in Tehran on Monday.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on bilateral economic issues and cooperation in various fields.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister emphasized the need for stepped-up relations between representatives of the private sector of Iran and Poland and demanded the removal of obstacles to joint cooperation.

