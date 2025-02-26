130 Iranian inmates extradited from Iraq

He went on to say that 130 Iranian prisoners held in Iraqi prisons entered Iran on Wednesday through Mehran Border to serve the remaining part of their sentences in prisons in their residence.
MNA
TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Deputy of Human Rights and International Affairs of the Ministry of Justice and Head of the Convict Transfer Committee Askar Jalalian says that 130 Iranian inmates have been repatriated from Iraq into the country.
He went on to say that 130 Iranian prisoners held in Iraqi prisons entered Iran on Wednesday through Mehran Border to serve the remaining part of their sentences in prisons in their residence.
MNA
Your Comment