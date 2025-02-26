  1. Politics
Feb 26, 2025, 7:09 PM

Deputy justice min.:

130 Iranian inmates extradited from Iraq

130 Iranian inmates extradited from Iraq

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Deputy of Human Rights and International Affairs of the Ministry of Justice and Head of the Convict Transfer Committee Askar Jalalian says that 130 Iranian inmates have been repatriated from Iraq into the country.

He went on to say that 130 Iranian prisoners held in Iraqi prisons entered Iran on Wednesday through Mehran Border to serve the remaining part of their sentences in prisons in their residence.

MNA

News ID 228974
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News