Zionists commit crimes amid Muslims indifference

During a meeting with Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan, in Tehran on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian expressed optimism that negotiations will lead to stronger and more constructive among Muslim nations, the news service of Iranian presidency "President.ir "reported.

The president emphasized the need for collaboration among politicians and officials from the Islamic world to set aside differences and misunderstandings. He reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is eager to expand its relations with Muslim nations, including Malaysia, across all sectors.

Regarding the 8th joint commission meeting between Iran and Malaysia – marking the first in 17 years – President Pezeshkian highlighted the commission's potential to facilitate cooperation in various fields, including economics, culture, and science.

Further in his remarks, he also addressed the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in the region, stating that such crimes occur because Muslims are indifferent to one another.

For his part, the Malaysian Foreign Minister conveyed warm greetings from King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to President Pezeshkian, describing the relationship between the two countries as friendly.

He also expressed Malaysia’s eagerness to strengthen ties with Iran and to leverage Iranian expertise in areas such as science, technology, agriculture, and food production.

The minister noted the shared positions of Iran and Malaysia on regional and international issues, emphasizing Kuala Lumpur's condemnation of the Zionist regime’s crimes against the oppressed people of Gaza.

MNA