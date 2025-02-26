Pezeshkian reaffirms Iran determination to enhance Intl. ties

Pezeshkian on Monday had a meeting with Iran’s new ambassadors to Britain, Germany, and Ghana.

Decrying the ongoing propaganda campaign against Iran, the president called on the envoys to promote public awareness about the peaceful nature of Iran’s policies.

Pointing to a directive from Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the president emphasized that efforts are underway to improve the circumstances for confident and uncomplicated visits by Iranian expatriates.

He noted that Iran has not initiated any wars in recent centuries, asserting that his administration believes that sustainable development can only be achieved through peace and stability.

Pezeshkian also reiterated his cabinet’s commitment to closer interaction with the other nations, particularly the neighboring countries, saying this approach will improve economic, trade, cultural, scientific, industrial, and political cooperation.

RHM/