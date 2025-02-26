Israel attacks Syria 17 times

Informed sources announced on Wednesday that the Israeli regime carried out 17 airstrikes against positions in southern Syria last night.

They added that bases and garrisons located in the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa were targeted simultaneously with the ground aggression of the Zionist military in agricultural lands and border areas.

The sources clarified that last night's attacks, which were very intense, were faced by the silence of Jolani's terrorist regime.

The current developments are considered a blow to the terrorist regime of Jolani because now the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa are under fire from the Zionist regime. Jolani has not yet issued a single statement in this regard.

