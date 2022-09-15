Yerevan, Baku agree to stop two-day border clashes

An Armenian security official announced that Yerevan and Baku have agreed on a ceasefire to end the two-day border clashes, in which more than 100 soldiers on both sides were killed.

According to Russian Ria Novosti website, Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia, said in a televised interview that with the participation of the international community, it was possible to reach an agreement on the truce.

Earlier, Russian representative in the United Nations said that the members of the Security Council want Azerbaijan and Armenia to end the clashes as soon as possible and establish a ceasefire.

Fierce clashes between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan's military started on Tuesday.

MNA/FNA14010624000034