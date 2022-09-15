Iran ready to cooperate with SCO in different fields

"Iran is ready to cooperate with Shanghai Cooperation Organization and member countries in various fields," President Ebrahim Raeisi told the SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan while will kick off later today.

The SCO secretary general, for his part said that Iran is a large and influential country that can play a significant role in the security of the region and the world.

Ming added that Iran has good political and trade relations with SCO members.

President Ebrahim Raeisi and his high-ranking delegation arrived in Uzbekistan's Tashkent to meet Uzbek officials and also take part at the SCO summit in Samarkand in the Central Asian country.

Iran's permanent membership is one of the topics on the agenda of the participating countries in the Uzbekistan summit.

