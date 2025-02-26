"We are seriously concerned about the information we have received," the Chinese diplomat stated regarding Washington's plans to provide military aid to Taiwan from the $5.3 billion in state funds recently unfrozen by the White House. According to media reports, this support is expected to amount to $870 million, TASS reported.

As Lin specified, Beijing will closely monitor the situation and "firmly protect the national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of the country." He emphasized that Washington should cease arming Taipei, as doing so threatens to "undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

The official reiterated that US arms transfers to the island "seriously violate the One China principle and the agreements reached in three joint communiques between the two countries." Furthermore, by proceeding with these arms sales, the US is "sending the wrong signal to separatist forces favoring Taiwan's so-called independence."

"This seriously infringes on China's sovereignty and security interests; we strongly protest this," Lin emphasized.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949 when remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese Civil War. Since then, Taipei has retained the flag and other attributes of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power.

According to Beijing's official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, Taiwan is a province of the People's Republic of China (PRC). While recognizing the One China policy, the United States maintains contact with the Taipei administration and continues to supply the island with arms.

