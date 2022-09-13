Azeri envoy meets FM spox Kan’ani for bilateral talks

No further details came out of the meeting between Alizadeh and Kan'ani.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, in response to the phone call of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, expressed his concern about the continuation of tension in the region and added that Caucasus region is going through specific conditions and it is a matter of regret to say that peace has not been established in the region yet.

President Raeisi who is Chairman of Iran National Security Council also pointed to the infiltration of the Zionist Israeli regime in the region and stated that the presence of the Zionist regime in the region is the main cause of insecurity and threat to the entire region.

